No, Yoder's Country Market in Tennessee is not closing

The Yoder's Country Market in Bulls Gap, Tennessee will remain open, but Yoder's Market in Bonners Ferry, Idaho is permanently closed.

BULLS GAP, Tenn. — A Yoder's Market closing has sparked confusion among social media users.

In a Facebook post, Yoder's Country Market in Bulls Gap, Tenn. confirmed that it is still open. This came after a Yoder's Market in Bonners Ferry, Idaho announced its closing, and some patrons thought it was from the Tennessee store.

The Idaho Yoder's Market closing announcement caused confusion and disappointment among Yoder's Country Market customers in Tennessee.

"The store that is closing is in Idaho. THIS. IS. NOT. US!!!" said the Yoder's Country Market located in Bulls Gap, Tenn. in a Facebook post.

The Idaho Yoder's last day of business was Sept.18.