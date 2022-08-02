Iconic Powell restaurant closing for business after 7-and-a-half years

The Front Porch attracted patrons from across the U.S. with meals inspired by traditional southern cooking.

POWELL, Tenn. — Families heading to the downtown Powell area, or up to the nearby elementary school, would often stop at a landmark restaurant known for homemade meals inspired by southern cuisine.

But they may no longer have the chance to grab their favorite meals. The Front Porch announced Tuesday they were closing for business "due to circumstances beyond our control" after 7-and-a-half years.

"Thank you to our loyal local friends," they said on social media. "We will miss catching up on your latest news - celebrating your joys and walking with you during times of sorrow. Thank you to our faithful employees who have become family to us. You have stood with us during good times and bad, taking ownership of the business and working to see it succeed. As we look back over this journey, we know we wouldn’t have been able to continue without the love and prayers of our family and friends."

Homecooked meals made from scratch were a staple part of its menu, considering the restaurant was built in a house. It rested at the point where two streets diverge, surrounded by old trees and rising two stories up with an iconic, large front porch.

It was also surrounded by furniture that could remind many people of growing up in the southern U.S. Rocking chairs faced the neighborhood, placed on the stoop and surrounded by racks and shelves. Lights strung from the stoop also lit up quiet Powell nights.

Meals included fried cod, fresh-cut fries, artichoke dip, steak, burgers, chicken-fried steak bites, mashed potatoes and grilled cheese. They often appeared on WBIR to share some of their recipes.

In June, the house where the restaurant operated was put up for sale. According to Zillow, it is selling for around $500,000. The restaurant previously said on social media they would continue operating while they looked for a buyer.

"We have a group of incredible employees that continue to work hard to provide Powell with some of the best Southern dishes, always made from scratch and always made with heart," they said. "The decision to sell was a very difficult one, and not taken lightly. We appreciate the support that you have shown us these past 7 years more than words can say!"

The Front Porch said they would be preparing to sell a variety of items over the next few days including food, furniture and antiques.

"Again, thank you for your friendship, your prayers, and your support," they said. "We love you."