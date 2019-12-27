MARYVILLE, Tenn. — This french toast made with clarified butter is sure to be a crowd favorite. Miss Olivia from Miss Olivia's Table in Maryville swears by clarified butter.

4 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup half and half

Thickly sliced bread, about two slices for each guest

Clarified butter or oil

Preheat cooking surface briefly on medium high. In a medium sized bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, salt and cinnamon. Add half and half and vanilla extract. Whisk briefly. Pour about one-third of the mixture into a pie plate or other shallow vessel with sides. Dip bread, one slice at a time, turning once into the egg mixture. Lay in preheated skillet or griddle. Cook until golden on one side. Flip and cook on other side until golden. Remove to a rack and place in a warm oven until all the servings are done.

To clarify butter:

Place butter in an appropriate size heavy saucepan over very low heat. Melt butter completely. Pour into a glass container. Set aside until all the milk solids go to the bottom. Refrigerate until firm. Milk solids will not get firm. When butter is firm, remove and discard the milk solids. Store clarified butter in the refrigerator for frying French toast or other foods you to which you wish to add additional flavor and richness. Be aware, It will burn at approximately 400 degrees.