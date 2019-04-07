Editor's note: The above video from July 3, 2019 shows the duo police want to speak to for the viral 'Blue Bell licker' video.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- One Walmart store isn't playing around with its Blue Bell this 4th of July holiday.

In a Facebook post the Corpus Christi store said they have a staff member named Ruben guarding their ice cream. Okay so maybe he's not really "armed" -- it appears to be a water gun.

Walmart Corpus Christi - Saratoga Rd We're guarding our Blue Bell Ice cream for your Weekend party, what a great way to cool down in the Hot Texas heat ! #TexasShopThisPlace #5898

The humorous post comes after a sickening viral video of a woman licking some Blue Bell Ice Cream before closing the lid and putting it back in a store's freezer. The incident happened at a Walmart in Lufkin, Blue Bell confirmed Wednesday.

RELATED: Blue Bell removes ice cream carton licked in viral video at Lufkin Walmart

RELATED: Blue Bell responds to video of young woman licking ice cream, returning it to grocery freezer

"Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with," a company statement said.

Detectives are trying to verify the woman's identity before issuing an arrest warrant, which would be a second-degree felony for tampering with a consumer product.

Police are also looking for the man behind the camera, who they said is seen in images of the pair entering the store together.

Blue Bell said all Tin Roof half-gallons were removed from that location "out of an abundance of caution."

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM