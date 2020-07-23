University of Tennessee dining to include food ordering app, other changes due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hungry students will have a different dining experience after the University of Tennessee changes how it handles dining for the fall semester.
Officials said students and employees can use the GET Food app to order food in advance and pick up their meals. They said it will help reduce traffic flow in dining areas. There will be designated areas to pick up meals.
Students at dining halls will be limited to 45-minute time slots for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dining halls and eating areas will also operate with a limited capacity. There will also be signs, floor markers and physical barriers to help people maintain social distancing.
Dining areas will be cashless to reduce points of contact during transactions, officials said. Condiments will also only be available in individual packaging and self-serve stations will be manned by staff members, instead.
Crews will clean and sanitize dining areas more frequently during the semester as well as undergo specialized training. They will also undergo daily health checks, temperature checks and wear protective equipment.
