University of Tennessee hosts 60s-themed goodbye party for closing cafeteria

PCB Café was a landmark cafeteria for many University of Tennessee students. On Friday, it served its last cupcakes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most students at the University of Tennessee know about President Court Café. For some of them, it was a place where they could hang out and enjoy a meal with friends.

However, Vol Dining officials shut the door on the cafeteria for the last time on Friday after 55 years of serving meals to the university. They didn't let the cafeteria close without one last meal, though. And they decided to make it a good one.

On Friday, they hosted a 60s-themed goodbye party for the PCB Café with cakes and other sweets that seemed straight out of the era. There was a cake of a van with "Groovy" on its side, along with a poster showing the historical events the cafeteria had been around for.

Many foods were made with tie-dye designs, and several other references to the 1960s were posted in the cafeteria.