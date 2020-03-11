University of Tennessee to open new food pantry program starting Wednesday

The Big Orange Pantry will be open 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, with online ordering and in-store pickup options available.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vols don't let Vols go hungry, so the University of Tennessee is opening a new food pantry to help stop food insecurity among the campus community.

Current UT students, staff and faculty members can use The Big Orange Pantry. The program will start Wednesday and will be open 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. People will be able to receive food by first applying to use the pantry.

Then, they can fill out an online form, where they can tell officials about dietary restrictions. Staff will reach out and confirm a time when the user can pick up their food.

By implementing an online ordering system, officials said they can maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As a society, there are cultural norms we hold around college students such as eating ramen noodles and being broke, but that frame of thought has some really harmful effects,” said Betsy Anderson Steeves, a professor with the Department of Nutrition. "Ideally, the Big Orange Pantry can provide the support students and any users need to be healthy and successful.”

The Big Orange Pantry is located on the ground floor of Greve Hall. Officials said the pantry will expand to operating four days per week and by private appointments in the spring semester.

College campuses aren't immune to the struggles of food insecurity. A new campus food pantry opens tomorrow, providing emergency food and other essentials for students, faculty, and staff. https://t.co/Uai6HzzmCC — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) November 3, 2020

“We want the pantry to be a place where people don’t feel stigma but feel like it’s a shopping experience instead,” said Abigail Brumfield, interim assistant director in the Office of the Dean of Students. “The pantry is built on client choice, and I’m excited because we have content experts from across campus working together.”