UT Dining announces changes to its reservation system Tuesday morning

Vol Dining is now allowing students to schedule reservations up to 15 minutes pas the hour, to stagger arrivals.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee dining system announced changes to its reservation system Tuesday after lines extended for longer than expected after campus reopened for the semester.

Students are now able to schedule reservations up to 15 minutes past the hour, in order to stagger arrivals, officials said. Reservations will also be confirmed before students enter, to help speed up the process of allowing students to enter.

Students are being asked to have their confirmations ready so they can be checked quickly, hastening the process.

Officials also said that students will be asked if they would prefer a to-go container as they check-in. Staff will continuously clean to have tables ready quicker, too.

Officials with Vol Dining also said they're asking students to plan ahead with their online orders, to allow time for meals to be prepared — especially during high-volume periods.

Students are also asked to follow floor markings and practice social distancing while dining, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They can reserve a spot in a dining location using the GET Food app, and to order food across campus.