x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Want an ice-cold treat? New milkshake shop to open at old Inskip Grill location

The Shakery will open at 101 East Inskip Drive from 12 p.m. through 10 p.m. with new outdoor seating and new milkshake creations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The weather is heating up across East Tennessee, and more people are looking for ways to cool down. Just in time, a new milkshake shop is opening in North Knoxville with incredible selections.

The Shakery is set to open its doors on July 31 at 101 East Inskip Drive, the old location of Inskip Grill. They offer colorful, sweet treats like a "Sea Turtle Grilla Shake" with caramel, chocolate and bits of pretzel topped with a turtle brownie. Most of their creations tower over the jars they're served in with all kinds of toppings.

Officials also said that they offer cheaper and simpler shakes for anyone who just wants to quickly satisfy their sweet tooth.

The Shakery is also located in North Knoxville, off North Broadway.

The Shakery @ 101 E Inskip Drive Grand Opening Saturday July 31st! Open 12-10p Come check out our new outdoor seating and amazing creations! 🦍🍦🦍

Posted by Inskip Grill on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Related Articles