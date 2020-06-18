Want something filling? Central Filling Station to reopen Thursday

The food truck park said its temporary hours are from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Thursday to Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Customers still need to follow social distancing guidelines at restaurants and at most venues. They will need to follow social distancing guidelines on the road too, after Central Filling Station reopens.

The Knoxville food truck park announced that it would welcome customers and trucks back starting Thursday, between 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. They also announced new safety guidelines people will need to follow while enjoying a meal at the park.

Tables have been moved to help people maintain social distancing while eating their meals. Spots have also been marked where people can safely stand in line. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park, and staff increased their cleaning protocols, according to a post on Facebook from the park.

Central Filling Station Knoxville's favorite patio is back in action THIS THURSDAY @ 5PM! ... Details * All tables spaced for social distancing Line spacing indicated @ trucks & bar Sanitizer throughout the park Increased cleaning protocols in place * If you plan on stopping by, PLEASE do your part to make everyone feel welcome!

There are six trucks in the lineup for Thursday:

Central Filling Station has also updated its website with trucks that will stop by the park through the rest of June.