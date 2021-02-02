"We can make change through food" | Real Good Kitchen hosts first pop up sale

Officials said 13 vendors will participate in the sale, sharing their unique homecooked meals with anyone who wants to stop by.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A shared kitchen community in Knoxville is hosting its first pop-up event to help entrepreneurs show off their culinary skills and grow their businesses.

They said 13 vendors are expected to participate in the pop-up event. It starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and will last until 8 p.m. and includes cooks who make waffles, bread, granola and other treats. Real Good Kitchen said that the event will help people support local food businesses and give people a chance to try something new.

The organization provides a shared commercial kitchen where members can cook meals and grow their business if they can't afford their own brick-and-mortar store. Their goal is to provide food entrepreneurs with resources and support, and they also provide business guidance and mentorship.

Members have secure access to the facility 24 hours per day, and workstations can be leased by the hour and by the month. There are also dry, cold and frozen storage spaces to lease by the month.

A full list of vendors participating in the pop-up shop is available below:

Pippili Tea Co.

Goody Two Chews

Pastelitos Cuban Bakery

NeverFull Waffles

Sybaris Bread Co

SoKno Sourdough

Cooks on the Curb

Daddy D's Food Truck

Eat My Granola

Buch Babe

Knox Girl Soap

Seoul Brothers

The kitchen is located at 2004 East Magnolia Avenue, and the event will be at the back of the building. Parking is available at the front, sides and back of the building. They are asking people not to park in front of nearby apartments.