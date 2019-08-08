Fans have spent months anticipating the return of Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets.

The fast food brand is well-aware of the excitement and seems to be throwing fans a bone. Instead of resurrecting the spicy chicken nuggets on Aug. 19 like originally announced, Wendy's said in a tweet Thursday that the nuggets will now return Monday. And yes, they'll be included in the popular "4 for $4" value deal.

Earlier this summer, Wendy's tweeted a graphic with "8.19.19," to tease the return date, but fans will get their wish a week early.

The return of spicy chicken nuggets is largely in thanks to Chance the Rapper, who tweeted his determination to convince Wendy's to resurrect the spicy nuggets, which disappeared from the chain's menu in 2017.