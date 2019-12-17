After more than three years of business, West Hills Flats and Taps said it is closing its doors for good.
The owners said they made the decision in order to focus more on the Central Flats and Taps in the Happy Holler area of North Knoxville, as well as SoKno Taco Cantina and Cool Beans Bar and Grill on UT's campus.
"The decision was not made lightly and the owners and staff will miss the regulars and will always have fond memories of West Hills," the restaurant said.
The West Hills restaurant said it is now closed.