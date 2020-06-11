Whataburger considering locations in the Nashville area

Don't count on it yet, but the company told WSMV that they were considering locations around Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — We've heard this before.... but word is Whataburger could be expanding to Tennessee.

The popular Texas fast-food chain has over 800 locations throughout the south in ten states, but none in Tennessee. There were several franchises in Nashville in the 1970s, but all have gone out of business.

Now, a company spokesperson has told WSMV in Nashville that they are looking at a number of locations in Nashville.

The chain is already posting general manager jobs for new locations and told WSMV they've heard from many fans here in Middle Tennessee.

For those who have never tried it, Whataburger specializes in a variety of burgers, as the name indicates. They've also got chicken, fish, breakfast items, salads and side items as well.