Whataburger submits plans for a second Tennessee location in Lebanon

This is the second Whataburger announced for Middle Tennessee, which will bring the the chain back to the state after decades.

LEBANON, Tenn. — Lebanon has announced that Whataburger has submitted site plans to bring a restaurant to the area.

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell announced on Facebook Friday that the iconic Texas burger development plans for review. The site would include a new 3700 square foot building and feature a double lane drive-thru.

"I think the residents and community of Lebanon will be excited to welcome Whataburger. People throughout Texas consider this to be the best hamburger ever! Lebanon residents tell me all the time we need more restaurant choices and I promise I am working very hard to make that happen. We have made new restaurant recruitment and economic development a priority. I am excited about Whataburger wanting to be in Lebanon and I believe if you are looking at expanding in Middle Tennessee, then I think you should consider our city," said Mayor Rick Bell.

This isn't the first Whataburger to submits plans to come to the Midstate. In November last year, Whataburger announced it would install a Whataburger restaurant just outside of Nashville in Hermitage. The construction is planned for 2022.

The two planned stores mark the return of Whataburger in Tennessee, which used to have a presence in Memphis and Nashville back in the 1960s and 1970s.