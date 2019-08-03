Prefer something sweet over salty when watching March Madness? Food City over in Knoxville has just what you need.

The store collaborated with Reese's to bring one of the largest Reese's displays in the world to the Food City on Morrell Road.

The presentation is March Madness-themed and features Reese's cups, Reese's eggs, Reese's miniatures, and just about every other iteration of the little peanut butter cups you could possibly need.

Food City sells more Reese's than any other retailer in America. And because Knoxville is a central location for the Virginia based company, we were gifted with the cool display.

There will also be giveaways throughout the display's three-week duration. Most of the Reese's displayed are also on sale.