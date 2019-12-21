KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The wrestler in the video is wearing a Christmas one-sie...complete with candy cane stripes and decorative garland. He picks up his opponent and body slams him - in true Yuletide spirit - to the ground.

Believe it or not, that's Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

This video is from 1992. It shows Mayor Jacobs as the "Christmas Creature" with the United States Wrestling Association.

"I don't have the outfit anymore. My mom made that," Jacobs said. "It's in the attic someplace, but I don't know exactly. It's somewhere at my folks' house."

Mayor Jacobs says he doesn't plan on appearing as the Christmas Creature again.

Mayor Jacobs wrestled in the WWE as Kane for two decades before revealing the man behind the mask and getting into politics. The 7-foot, 300-pound “Big Red Machine,” entered the ring sometimes a masked villain and was a fan favorite.

Kane spent almost 25 years fighting in the world of professional wrestling. And, while it's unclear why no one in this situation considered the nomicker Kandy Kane, here's six minutes of the Christmas Creature in action.