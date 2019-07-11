KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fountain City could be getting a new beer garden.

Records show a property owner near the old Fountain City Diner applied to have the spot rezoned but there's some pushback.

People living in the nearby historic Adair Gardens Neighborhood oppose the plan, according to records.

The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission will vote on the application at its next meeting which is set for Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

If it's denied, Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission's action is final, unless the action to deny is appealed to Knoxville City Council.

The date of the appeal hearing will depend on when the appeal application is filed. They'll have 15 days to appeal a planning commission decision in the city.