Frank Cagle, former Knoxville News Sentinel managing editor and columnist, passes away from cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Frank Cagle, former managing editor and political columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel, passed away this week at age 72, according to the newspaper.

The Sentinel reports Cagle had a bout with cancer in the past, and that cancer returned late last month. He died as his wife drove him to the hospital.

Cagle started at the Sentinel in 1982 as a copy editor, but his true passion lived in politics, and he started reporting on local and state politics, leading him to a managing editor position in 1995, according to the newspaper.

After retiring from the paper, he was hired as deputy to Knoxville Mayor Victor Ashe.

Cagle was a reporter respected by politicians and readers alike, including Congressman Tim Burchett, who told the Knoxville News Sentinel "he was a dear friend of mine, and I'm saddened by his passing."

Cagle will be remembered for his political columns, but also his desire to make his community a better place and make sure the news was reported as it should be.