TCAT and Urban League partnership gives people a chance to prepare for high school equivalency exam

The Knoxville Area Urban League is hosting free classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays for adults who want to get their high school degrees.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The equivalency test is the same as getting a high school diploma. Many adults choose to try to get theirs later in life, sending them back to the classroom.

The Knoxville Area Urban League teamed up with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to provide classes that help students study for a test so people can get a high school equivalency exam.

"When you have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma, you can expect to earn more money which leads to more job opportunities. Man more employers are looking for someone with a high school diploma, so it creates more opportunity and really opens the whole world for a lot of people," said Cristina Haruta, a career coach.

Math, science, social studies, and language arts are the subjects that students learn when in class. When they start, students will take a base test so teachers can get an understanding of their education level. A personal lesson plan is then applied to each student.

For age requirements, students can be as young as 17 years old. They come from all backgrounds, some looking for better employment opportunities while others want to attend graduate school.

Dakota Parker said that he's simply just trying to better his life.

"It's relieved a lot of stress, knowing that if I put effort towards this and can get through it, I can get to somewhere better," said Parker.