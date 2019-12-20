Fiesta Dip Mix

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tsp. dried parsley

1 1/2 tsp. dried minced onion

3/4 tsp. dried chives

1 1/2 tsp. chili powder

3/4 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp salt

Directions:

Combine spices with 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream. (Could also substitute 1 cup whole milk, plain yogurt). Refrigerate 2-4 hours before serving.

Ranch Herb Dip

Ingredients:

2 tsp. dried parsley flakes

1 1/2 tsp. thyme

1 tsp. dried onion flakes

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp coarsely ground pepper

Directions: Mix with 1 1/2 cups of sour cream and 1/2 cup mayo, 2 tsp. lemon juice. Blend well and chill for 2-4 hours.

Note: Labels and recipes available at www.pinkcakeplate.com