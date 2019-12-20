Fiesta Dip Mix
Ingredients:
1 1/2 tsp. dried parsley
1 1/2 tsp. dried minced onion
3/4 tsp. dried chives
1 1/2 tsp. chili powder
3/4 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp salt
Directions:
Combine spices with 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream. (Could also substitute 1 cup whole milk, plain yogurt). Refrigerate 2-4 hours before serving.
Ranch Herb Dip
Ingredients:
2 tsp. dried parsley flakes
1 1/2 tsp. thyme
1 tsp. dried onion flakes
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/8 tsp salt
1/8 tsp coarsely ground pepper
Directions: Mix with 1 1/2 cups of sour cream and 1/2 cup mayo, 2 tsp. lemon juice. Blend well and chill for 2-4 hours.
