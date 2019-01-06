EAST POINT, Ga. — Destiny Harris has been baking since she was 5 years old.

“It’s something I just like to do,” said Destiny.

Destiny’s mom, Nyanna Harris, says she and her husband noticed her talent and wanted her to receive proper training.

Harris says she attempted to enroll Destiny in formal baking classes, but encountered negative experiences.

“Honestly, she was ostracized a little bit. Nobody would let her into a class,” said Harris.

Harris says instructors told Destiny she was too small, couldn’t hold the equipment, or she was simply too young to enroll.

That’s when the 6th grader decided to create her own school, Baking Like Crazy. The classes are open to children, ages 7-13.

Baking Like Crazy

“I don’t want other kids to go through what I did, baking is so fun, and I want them to try it,” said Destiny.

The first class is on Saturday, June 1st. To receive more information on how to register, CLICK HERE.

