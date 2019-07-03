KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Children with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Knoxville gathered Wednesday to help flood victims in the area.

Some 127 children met at the church to put together more than 510 comfort kits for the American Red Cross.

The kits contained personal care items like toothpaste and deodorant.

The youth group members said they hope to provide some help to people who need it the most after the area was racked with flooding.

"It means a lot to me and makes me feel amazing that we get to help those people," 7th grader Olivia Olmstead said.

The group plans to distribute some of the kits on Saturday. The church said the American Red Cross gathers and distributes kits like these year-round, so even if there are 'too many' they will still go to help someone later down the road.

"I hope that they feel appreciated and appreciative to us for helping them and serving them," 8th grader Brody Copeland said.

The church is also collecting bottled water to donate to the Red Cross at the locations below: