2020 wasn't all bad | Here are some positives that happened to people this year

For many people, 2020 was a year of strife. Despite the tough times, there were some shining moments in people's lives this year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This past year may not have been what many people expected. The COVID-19 pandemic broke out during 2020, followed by protests against racial injustice, a presidential election, rising national unemployment and several other new challenges.

Despite the strife that 2020 has caused in many people's lives, many others have made sweet memories to look back on this year. Viewers across East Tennessee reached out to use to share some of the positives this year has brought them.

One man, Brian Gerber, said that he received his doctoral degree this year, despite several changes in universities and colleges across the U.S. He also found out that his wife was pregnant and expanded his family by adopting his stepson.

This was also the year that Gerber became confirmed in his Catholic faith.

Despite all the challenges this year has brought people, he said that it was a great year for him!

Another person, Malori Fickey, said that she was married this year.

"Got married to my best friend and love of my life," she said. "Also got a promotion at my job."

Another person, Kristal Powers, said that she also expanded her family this year. Her half-sister found her in March when the COVID-19 pandemic started impacting businesses and people across the U.S. Despite that, they still managed to meet for the first time in November.

Some people's families had reasons to celebrate for reasons other than new additions. Ashley Anderson said that her daughter finished 16 months of chemotherapy in April.

"I was able to extend my maternity leave," Whitney Lafollette Nave said. "If 2020 had been a normal year, I would've missed out on so many things with her [Nave's daughter]! I'm very thankful for the time I was able to spend with her this year."

Other people bought new homes, finished school and said they were simply happy for the chance to spend time with loved ones. Some found new pets while others beat back deadly diagnoses.