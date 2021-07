Crews said the baby cow was found in a hole in Sweetwater that was about 200 feet down surrounded by trees and brush.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Rescue Squad rescued a 3-day-old calf over the weekend.

The rescue squad posted pictures of the rescue on their Facebook page.

