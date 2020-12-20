7-year-old's dream of giving back to the elderly comes to life

After having a dream of giving back, Jade Overton, with the help of his community, made it come true.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — What started with an idea, turned into action.

"That night, I had a dream of helping the elderly," 7-year-old Jade Overton said.

A dream for him that quickly turned into a reality.

"If it hadn't been for family and friends making donations, you know, either giving him money or going and buying the socks and donating them to him," said Jade’s mom, Latosha Overton.

A community stepping up to help a 7-year-old's idea of donating socks to the elderly come to life.

"We went to Huntsville, Manor and Oneida nursing home, and we was able to meet with one activity director and one of the assistant directors," Latosha said.

Putting the donations to use.

"They were going to make sure that the socks got to the residents that are there in them to a nursing home," Latosha said.

Jade hopes he can reach the hearts of others outside of his community to step up, and if you can, help give back to those vulnerable in your community.

"I hope that what I did is inspiring to other people so they will help their elderlies too," Jade said.

Jade was able to collect and donate over 250 pairs of socks that will now be put to use by two separate nursing homes.

It not only brought his mom to tears, but it has compelled her to do more.

"It shows me that I need to do more as an adult," Latosha said.

Jade said it was a day he'll never forget.

"We're going to remember this day, every, every and all day," he said.