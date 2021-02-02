x
70-year-old cancer survivor paraglides from Whitwell mountain to support new library

Marilyn Frazier, 70, said the activity had always been on her bucket list and she was happy to do it to support a new library in her hometown.

WHITWELL, Tenn. — A 70-year-old cancer survivor glided from a mountain for a cause in Whitwell, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

Frazier has served the city’s original Orena Humphrey Public Library for 14 years.

The building, which has stood since the 1940s, has proven much-needed repair that the longtime librarian hopes to restore.

The effort is part of Whitwell’s future Heritage Complex project, which will include the new library, miner’s museum, children's Holocaust museum, a veteran’s area, and a space for seniors.

On Wednesday, community members were out to support Frazier as she leaped from the 2,000-foot mountaintop by giving donations.

As of Wednesday, the city raised close to $5,000.

