70-year-old cancer survivor paraglides from Whitwell mountain to support new library

WHITWELL, Tenn. — A 70-year-old cancer survivor glided from a mountain for a cause in Whitwell, Tennessee, on Wednesday.
Marilyn Frazier, 70, said the activity had always been on her bucket list and she was happy to do it to support a new library in her hometown.
Frazier has served the city’s original Orena Humphrey Public Library for 14 years.
The building, which has stood since the 1940s, has proven much-needed repair that the longtime librarian hopes to restore.
The effort is part of Whitwell’s future Heritage Complex project, which will include the new library, miner’s museum, children's Holocaust museum, a veteran’s area, and a space for seniors.
On Wednesday, community members were out to support Frazier as she leaped from the 2,000-foot mountaintop by giving donations.
As of Wednesday, the city raised close to $5,000.