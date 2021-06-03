A long-awaited hug | East Tennessee family shares first indoor senior home visit

For almost a year, the pandemic forced nursing homes and assisted living facilities to be in lockdown. Now, some families have the chance to embrace again.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — A Farragut family shared their first hug in almost a year on Friday. After almost a year in isolation at senior living centers, the wait is over.

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted at nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state, more families are getting those long-anticipated visits with their loved ones.

The pandemic forced the doors shut at the Villages of Farragut Senior Living Facility. Now, staff can open them once more and welcome families back in.

It's been almost a year since Chris Scurlock has gotten to hug her 86-year-old mother, Joanna Link. Six feet apart on the porch was as close as she could get, even on a snowy Christmas Day.

"We did a lot of elbows and finger hearts and those things," Scurlock said. "Of course she kept reassuring me she was fine, but I wasn't as fine as she was."

Scurlock moved her mom out to Knox County from California last January. They had a couple of months together where they were able to go to the park and get her furniture settled in. But, that time was short-lived.

"There were a lot of times I didn't get to hug her," Scurlock said. "I didn't think this last year was gonna be one of those. I didn't think we were gonna miss birthdays and Christmas and Thanksgiving."

To her, time is now more precious than ever. She and her family followed all the precautions recommended by experts so she could stay healthy in case her mom needed her.

Living in lockdown and unable to get out was a consequence of staying safe from the coronavirus. Scurlock didn't want the seniors to be forgotten.

"Life was kind of finding its new normal for everyone else, but they weren't really getting that opportunity," Scurlock said.

When vaccines were delivered, as cases started dropping and restrictions were lifted, Scurlock got the call that she had been waiting for on Monday.

Scurlock found out she and her husband John would finally be able to come inside to visit with her mom. She quickly scheduled a time for the following Friday.

The moment when Scurlock stepped through the sliding doors and locked eyes with her mom is a moment she won't soon forget.

Their first hug in over a year quickly turned into three or four more in the lobby of the Villages. Tears welled up in both women's eyes, as they melted into each other's embrace.

"Oh, this is wonderful! Wonderful," Link said.

The Villages had no cases of COVID-19, and the family said the staff did an admirable job at keeping the residents occupied and safe during a stressful time.

Now, two visitors can come visit residents there at a time, with masks on. Everyone must get screened for signs of COVID-19 before they can enter.

Spurlock and her mom say they are going to catch up with Link's 1 and 3-year-old great-grandchildren Saturday.