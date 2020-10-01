SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department adopted a new kind of police dog after fostering a hound mix from the Sevier Animal Care Center for several weeks.

Her name is Maddie and while other police dogs are trained in chasing down suspects, Maddie is trained in stealing over people's hearts. She was fostered by the police department over the past several weeks before being adopted.

"She wanders the halls and offices, eagerly visiting each of us throughout the day. We’re so glad she has a permanent home with us," Joseph Manning, Sevierville Police Chief, said in a press release.

Maddie is the second dog that the department fostered. Now, she has a new forever-home with the dispatchers, officers and others in the department.