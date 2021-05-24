Air Force father returns home to Jellico to surprise his son after serving two years overseas

The father made his way home just in time to surprise his 6-year-old son Charlie as his class celebrated the end of the school year with a pizza party.

JELLICO, Tenn. — A Jellico Elementary School student got to finally hug his dad for the first time in years Monday!

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Clifford Leach served overseas in South Korea for two years. He made his way home just in time to surprise his 6-year-old son Charlie as his class celebrated the end of the school year with a pizza party.

A group of students and teachers gathered outside to cheer on SSgt Leach with a surprise welcome, and followed him outside the classroom as Leach walked in to surprise his son with a big hug.