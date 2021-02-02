Anonymous donor offers to pay for all 20 Waverly flooding victim funerals

Our NBC affiliate, WSMV, confirmed the anonymous donor's pledge on Thursday.

WAVERLY, Tenn. — Families of the 20 people killed in the catastrophic Humphreys County flooding won't have to pay a dime for funeral services after an anonymous donor pledged to cover the entire cost.

In total, 20 people were killed in the flooding, including seven-month-old twins Ryan and Rileigh Rigney, two-year-old Kellen Burrow, 7-year-old Lucy Conner, and 15-year-old Lilly Bryant.