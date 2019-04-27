Austin-East High School students got to enjoy their prom in downtown Knoxville Friday night after a company decided to share the love (and some money).

Last month, Belk surprised Austin-East High School students with some good news: They would be covering everything from tickets, to gowns, to venue and hair stylists -- all to make sure all Austin-East seniors will be able to attend the prom this year.

"Once that happened, I saw them coming to school smiling everyday, like this is okay," Senior Stefan Vonner said. "You could just tell by the way people walked around during school like they had a weight of their shoulders, because it was a blessing."

Some 65 percent of students there may not be able to afford a ticket to the prom and the extra purchases that come with it, so Belk made a donation to help those students out and cover all the costs that come with the prom.

In the past, Austin-East seniors have held fundraisers to attend their own prom.

On average, the prom can cost hundreds of dollars per person.