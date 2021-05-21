"Baby Sammy," Cumberland Co. infant who nearly drowned, returns home to welcoming parade

Samuel Neal, a Cumberland County child who almost drowned in a pond May 1, returned home on Friday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — Welcome home, "baby Sammy!"

Samuel Neal, the 1-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a pond May 1, returned home on Friday. His family pulled up to a community parade with signs of support and hugs aplenty after leaving the hospital.

"We couldn't be more thankful for all the answered prayers to make it possible," said one person who helped organize the parade.

On Facebook, Neal's mother also announced that he was returning home. She posted a photo of him in a car seat and said a neurologist came to see him earlier in the day. The neurologist said Sammy's eyes had improved, according to the social media post.

"My heart is rejoicing," she said on social media. "I may be crying like a baby right now, but I promise it's happy tears. God is so good to me and my family."

The Cumberland County community has been there to support the Neal family every step of the way. The Merci Beauty Lounge, where Lacie Neal works as a nail technician, started raising funds to support the family. People donated more than $24,000 so far.

Other people started selling t-shirts and offered prayers in a "Prayers for Samuel" Facebook group. A Domino's on Genesis Square also hosted a fundraiser. They ended up nearly selling out their daily supply of food and raised around $3,700.