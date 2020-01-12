12 Days of Christmas, 12 Days of Stories with Beth Haynes

It's a fun online auction that benefits Helen Ross McNabb Center. On this first day of the auction, 10News anchor Beth Haynes tells us why she does this work.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas is a fun online auction that benefits children and families served by the Helen Ross McNabb Center!

The money raised through the auction goes to help more than 2,00 children and families in need during the holiday season and throughout the year.

This year, giving is more important than ever.

I love the holidays. But why do I continue to host the 12 Days of Christmas online auction? The answer is simple. I grew up in an incredibly stable, loving home filled with faith and hope.

I believe every child deserves that. Unfortunately, it’s not reality for thousands of children in our community.

This year especially, we are surrounded by need.

Substance abuse is rampant. Mental health is at an all-time high, particularly among young people. As is domestic violence and homelessness.

These are tough issues we face, but crisis is the McNabb Center’s specialty.

Over the course of my time doing the 12 Days of Christmas auction, many families have told me the McNabb Center is their lifeline.

While I’m thankful for this tremendous resource, I believe it’s on all of us to help. The 12 Days Auction is a perfect opportunity to do that.

I keep going over the number in my mind...2,300. That’s the number of children and families you can help this Christmas.

For these kids, it’s more much than a toy. It’s about creating traditions and a happy memory.

All you have to do is shop online to make that happen.

I’m so grateful for your support and I can promise you, the families are too.

Over the course of these 12 days, we'll highlight some of these deserving families on WBIR Channel 10 and showcase some of the ways our East Tennessee community steps up and gives back.