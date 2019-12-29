KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a busy last few days for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

The organization is getting a little extra publicity after one of its matches was featured on "Humans of New York."

Big Brothers Big Sisters said it has gotten 22 mentor inquires since a UT grad and his little brother were featured in two posts on the popular Facebook page.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee Yesterday, ve been truly humbled by the response. This is Adam and Brandon on their Match Day, Jan. 27, 2014. A friendship that started over Shoney's jello and chicken nuggets has become one focused on college planning and filled with mutual respect and admiration.

The big brother said he was lonely being in Knoxville so he requested a brother.

The two said they helped each other make it through hard times.

Humans of New York "My mom's on her third round of cancer treatments. It's getting wor... se. And she's only 58, so she's pretty young. But she's been a champ. She's this indestructible force. We actually look a lot alike, which is terrifying-- as any woman in her thirties will tell you. She's stout.

