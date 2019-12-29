KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a busy last few days for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.
The organization is getting a little extra publicity after one of its matches was featured on "Humans of New York."
Big Brothers Big Sisters said it has gotten 22 mentor inquires since a UT grad and his little brother were featured in two posts on the popular Facebook page.
The big brother said he was lonely being in Knoxville so he requested a brother.
The two said they helped each other make it through hard times.
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Savannah and Ivey
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Juan and David
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet B.K. Hardin and Taylor
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Maria and Laurie
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Jamille and Hugh
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Erin and Samirah
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Emily and JaLeah
RELATED: Live A Little: Meet Ravin and Rachel