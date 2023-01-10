Knoxville pets get blessed at local church during Blessing of the Animals event

The Blessing of the Animals was held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some pets got the chance to spend time with their owners in a place of worship. The Episcopal Church of the Ascension held the Blessing of the Animals on Sunday.

This event was to honor Saint Francis of Assisi, who is the Patron Saint of Animals. People were able to attend church services with their furry friends.

"All animals are God's creatures, as well as people," Lisa Cope, director of LAMBS Pet Ministry, said. "So, we get blessed, we're kind of happy when they get blessed."