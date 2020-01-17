BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A boy in Blount County spent his birthday at the sheriff's office -- but don't worry, he wasn't in trouble. He got to see and do some pretty cool things.
Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong and some deputies were happy to welcome Deacon Lowery, 4, to the sheriff's office Friday.
Deacon visited with his mother Brittany to commemorate his 4th birthday, which he celebrated on Monday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
"Sheriff Berrong "deputized" Deacon, and he also got to learn how to run the lights and sirens in Deputy Justin Beckman's patrol car. We had a great visit!"
