BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A boy in Blount County spent his birthday at the sheriff's office -- but don't worry, he wasn't in trouble. He got to see and do some pretty cool things.

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong and some deputies were happy to welcome Deacon Lowery, 4, to the sheriff's office Friday.

Deacon visited with his mother Brittany to commemorate his 4th birthday, which he celebrated on Monday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

"Sheriff Berrong "deputized" Deacon, and he also got to learn how to run the lights and sirens in Deputy Justin Beckman's patrol car. We had a great visit!"

Cpl. Sam Tucker welcomed Deacon Lowery with a high five.

Deputy Justin Beckman escorted Deacon Lowery to see some of the patrol cars.

Deputy Justin Beckman greets Deacon Lowery with a high five during his visit to the Sheriff's Office on Jan. 17, 2020.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong and his deputies gave Deacon Lowery a card on Jan. 17, 2020, in celebration of his 4th birthday.

Deputy Justin Beckman taught Deacon how to turn on the lights and sirens in his patrol car.

Deputy Justin Beckman taught Deacon how to turn on the lights and sirens in his patrol car.

Deputy Justin Beckman visited with Deacon Lowery on Jan. 17, 2020.

