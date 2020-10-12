Carolers surprise young man with terminal cancer in Goodlettsville

Noah Meikrantz may not see next Christmas. So, his family, friends and former teachers came together to make this holiday one of the best he's ever had.

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Decked out in a holiday hat and Santa slippers, it’s clear that Christmas is Noah Meikrantz’s favorite holiday. Sadly, this year may be his last.

“It’s been a rough year. Noah was diagnosed with cancer a little over 2 years ago," Noah’s mom Stacey said. "Went through three rounds of chemo, five surgeries, and cancer kept spreading and growing. There are no treatments to be done at this point. Noah knows that the cancer cannot be cured now and hospice has been coming out to care for him.”

With Noah’s terminal cancer in mind, his family, friends and former teachers wanted to do something to bring him some Christmas cheer.

Wendy Lee, who taught Noah at Beech High School, organized a group to walk to the Meikrantz house and sing carols for Noah.

They pulled out all the stops from him. Everything from a fire truck escort, to a guitar player and play snowballs for Noah to throw at the choir friends.

"They don’t realize how much they blessed us by letting us do this," Lee said. "Just seeing his heart, just seeing him smile. I know he’s struggled a lot and we just wanted to make him smile for Christmas.”

Songs like “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Rudolph,” and “Jingle Bell Rock” were all a part of the night.

“To be honest, I was in shock," Noah said. "It really was a big surprise … I’ve been surprised quite a bit this year.”

Stacey added that the carolers were the Christmas magic they needed.