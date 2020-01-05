WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — It was an interesting day on Colyer Way near the line of Tigard and King City. For 11-year-old Danny Shaughnessy, it’s one he’ll remember for a long time. “I thought it was going to be just a couple of police cars,” Danny said.

‘Heavy police presence’ is how you’d probably describe the scene outside his home, but law enforcement wasn’t there because of something he did, but because of who he is.

“I like helping people,” he said. “Which is very true,” Danny’s mom, Jessica Thomas said. “He’s the world’s greatest big brother. He’s helpful around the house.”

Hillsboro Police Chief Jim Coleman paid Danny a visit, armed with some souvenirs, an official badge, and a promotion. In front of family, friends and neighbors, Danny was named ‘chief for a day.’

“It’s pretty amazing. I love seeing him happy and seeing him smile, and it certainly did that,” said Jessica.

She was able to enjoy a moment that took her mind off what her son is going through. “Daniel currently has medulla blastoma in his brain and spine…it’s one of the few that can spread to other parts of the body. Daniel’s is all throughout his spinal cord,” she said.

Danny was first diagnosed with brain cancer at age seven. He beat it the first time around, but then a couple of years later, it came back. But on Wednesday, he stood strong in his driveway, and what happened after he had been sworn in, not even the new chief saw coming.

First responders from all over the metro area, as far as Eugene and Junction City put a celebratory parade to let the new ‘boss’ know that they have his back. “He just keeps fighting and doing what he’s got to do,” Jessica said.

“Thank you for your support,” said Chief Danny. “I feel like I should say something else, but I don’t know.”

