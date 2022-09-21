Former Tennessee Smokies player gives fan his necklace, thanking her for supporting him

After playing against the Cubs, a fan called for Christopher Morel. She asked if she could pay for his necklace. He gave it to her and thanked her for her support.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee Smokies centerfielder Christopher Morel, who is now a utility player for the Chicago Cubs, gave a fan a moment she won't ever forget after a game.

The fan called out to Morel as he was on the field. He saw her and walked over.

"I love you," she said.

He responded that he loved her, too. The lady then asked if she could buy one of the necklaces he was wearing. He gave one to her and thanked her for supporting him.

She was emotional after receiving the gift from the player she loves. The video has since been shared widely over social media.

An awesome gesture from the former @smokiesbaseball player. https://t.co/DWFsFa6Vfw — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) September 22, 2022

Morel made his debut for the Cubs back in May of 2022 after playing with the Smokies. He played in 101 games with the Smokies in 3021 and then 28 with them in 2022 before being called up to the MLB.