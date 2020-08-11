Citizens help rescue motorcyclist trapped under SUV after crash

The civilians used car jacks from their vehicles, lifting the weight of an SUV off the injured motorcyclist.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — First responders are crediting several civilians with saving the life of a motorcyclist trapped underneath a vehicle after a crash on Saturday.

The civilians used car jacks from their vehicles, lifting the weight of an SUV off the injured motorcyclist. The crash occurred on Mall Circle Drive next to Home Depot around 5 p.m. Saturday. An employee from Home Depot also used a floor jack and concrete blocks to help stabilize the SUV.

“The actions took by citizens before we arrived definitely improved the outcome for the injured driver,” said Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Capt. Clay Estes in a news release.

MFRD personnel arrived within minutes of the call. Fire crews finished stabilizing the SUV using hydraulic equipment and wooden blocks. They removed the motorcyclist from underneath.

The motorcyclist and three occupants were treated on the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.