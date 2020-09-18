Claiborne County Sheriff's Office K9 unit to receive donation of body armor

Claiborne County Sheriff's Office K9 Major will get a bullet and stab protective vest, after a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police K9 units face the same kinds of dangers that police officers face, and they can get hurt while on the job. One K9 unit at the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office will get a bullet and stab protective vest after a donation, so he doesn't get hurt while working.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a nonprofit that donates vests to dogs in law enforcement across the U.S., gave tK9 Major a vest on Thursday. The dog will wear it after it is delivered, which is expected within 8 - 10 weeks. Each vest is valued between $1,744 - $2,283 and weighs up to 5 pounds.

The program that provides vests is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9 units across the U.S., officials said.

Since the nonprofit started, it has given over 4,0004 vests to KP units across the U.S., valued around $6.9 million.