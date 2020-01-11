Special delivery! Clinton Elementary maintenance worker builds elaborate costume for student

The child wanted to be a UPS driver for Halloween, so he helped make it come true with an elaborate costume that held the boy's walker.

CLINTON, Tenn. — A Clinton boy received a special Halloween surprise from his school's maintenance leader: the costume of his dreams!

Pat Patterson, head of maintenance at Clinton Elementary School, heard that one of his students, Owen, wanted to be a UPS driver for Halloween.

He put his craftmanship to work, building the boy a special addition to the uniform: His very own UPS truck!

The truck was specially made to hold the boy's walker, and came with headlights and all.