Special delivery! Clinton Elementary maintenance worker builds elaborate costume for student

CLINTON, Tenn. — A Clinton boy received a special Halloween surprise from his school's maintenance leader: the costume of his dreams!
Pat Patterson, head of maintenance at Clinton Elementary School, heard that one of his students, Owen, wanted to be a UPS driver for Halloween.
He put his craftmanship to work, building the boy a special addition to the uniform: His very own UPS truck!
The truck was specially made to hold the boy's walker, and came with headlights and all.
"We love you, Owen, and hope you have a blast! You will make the best UPS driver ever!!!" Clinton City Schools said. "Pat is one special fella to us at CCT too!"