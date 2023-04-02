Union Co. community celebrates lives of the four girls killed in Luttrell house fire

People gathered to honor the four young girls who recently lost their lives in the house fire.

UNION COUNTY, Tennessee — Almost a week passed since the fatal fire in Luttrell where five people, four children and one adult, died.

The Union County community gathered at the Trinity Funeral home to honor the lives and memories of their loved ones on Saturday.

Numerous photos illustrated happy moments and glimpses of the fun they had experienced when they were alive.

"We are at Trinity Funeral home in remembrance of the four girls that passed away," Nevaeh Nicley, a friend of the deceased ones said. "Sunday, January 29, Bri, Evelyn, Audrie and Gabi.”

The service started with a song and soon after a prayer in an effort to soothe the pain. "God is often say sometimes life leaves us with more questions than we have answers," the preacher said.

The atmosphere remained heavy as friends and family held their heads down in respect for the children they lost.

15-year-old Briseis Aljumaily, 5-year-old Gabriella Aljumaily, 5-year-old Evelyn Rose Cooper-Fortner and 9-year-old Audrie Quinn Cooper-Fortner.

Nicley knew them all and said each one of them was special in their own unique way. She said Gabi was a little sister.

"She had down syndrome," Nicley said. "She was the most lovable person every single time she saw someone she would always smile and giggle. Audrie and Evelyn were just they're the most nicest, most sweetest kids. And I just... they're absolutely amazing.”

Nicley said she had spent a good amount of time with both Evelyn and Audrie. She said Evelyn was sweet with a beautiful laugh.

As for Audrie, Nicley said she loved making jokes and she liked following Briseis' path - but almost everyone called her by her nickname 'Bri.'

For Nicley, Bri was the toughest loss because she said they were very close. She met Bri about 11 years ago at kindergarten and has been inseparable since.

“I was her lifelong best friend," Nicley said. "She was there honestly, just the best people in the world and I'm like so lost without Bri. She was a most funniest person, she was so so pretty, she was so gullible [and] everyone loved her. Every single room she walked into, she lit it up.”

The love for the girls was evident at this service. Everyone embraced their souls and memories that will live forever.

Nicley had one message to send them: