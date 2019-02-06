KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A community came together on Sunday to help the family of a man who died in a wrong way crash last month.

A cookout was held at the Hollywood Lounge on John Sevier Highway to raise money to help the family of Darrell Guilliams with funeral expenses.

Guilliams was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-40 near the I-640 ramp on May 4.

Investigators said Kara Wakefield was driving the wrong way and was trying to hit other cars when she hit Guilliams.

While the family asks for justice, they say the community has played a big role in their mourning.

"I don't know what we would have done without the support and these people here in the community have so good to my family for years," Linda Bunch, Darrell's sister, said. "We just want justice for Darrell. we want someone to step up and take responsibility for taking his life."

People came to have some barbeque and bid on a silent auction with all the proceeds going to the family.