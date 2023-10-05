'He would make you happier' | Pastor and friends speak ahead of fallen deputy's funeral

People close to Tucker Blakely said the fallen deputy brought joy anywhere he went.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A somber funeral is scheduled for Friday in Corryton, where family members, friends and community members will mourn a fallen Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Tucker Blakely was fatally shot on Oct. 1 while responding to a call about a domestic situation. In the days following his death, an outpouring of grief swept through law enforcement agencies and community members. He leaves behind a young son, a wife, his parents and many others who cherished his smile and the joy he brought anywhere he went.

The people closest to Tucker described him as a person capable of finding a smile no matter the situation.

"It doesn't matter how bad of a day you had. He would make you happier, or laugh like it was contagious," said Jordan Potter. "As serious as the moment was, I mean, he found a way to make it happier."

KCSO said they will hold a funeral for Blakely on Friday, Oct. 6, at Clear Springs Baptist Church. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for visitation, and officers will conduct a "Sea of Blue" at 11:15 a.m. for the arrival of Blakely's family.

A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. at the church at 7350 Tazewell Pike in Corryton.

"If you were around Tucker, you had a smile on your face. Like, that's just the kind of guy that he was," said Seth Rhyne.

Ahead of the funeral, the people who knew him shared the fond memories they had of Tucker. He played in Powell High School's band, graduating in 2012. Now, his saxophone will stay silent.

"We all knew the different jingles from those 'Freecreditreport.com' commercials. And we would ride in the band bus and sing them," said Rhyne. "I really wish it hadn't been Tucker."

People who knew him through KCSO and those who knew him in high school and those who knew him even earlier than that are expected to be there on Friday to mourn him. His death has impacted people across East Tennessee.