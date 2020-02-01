PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Country singer Tyler Childers had a successful run at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville over the New Year's holiday. That success didn't stop the singer from pitching in to help after the crowds cleared out.

Larry R. Miller snapped a photo of the Grammy-nominated artist with a broom cleaning up the expo center's floor alongside other workers.

"FYI....if you weren’t a fan before you need to be now! The guy with the broom helping The Appalachian Wireless Arena Cleaning Crew is none other than Tyler Childers himself. I love this kid after 3 days," read a social media post by Miller.

Childers performed three shows at the arena. He was born in Lawrence County and moved to Painstville, Ky. in his teens.

Childers, hugely popular when he performed a night set last spring at the Rhythm 'N Blooms Festival in Downtown Knoxville's Old City, will be coming to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on February 25, 2020 as a 'very special guest' to open Sturgill Simpson's "A Good Look'n Tour."

