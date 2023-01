The couple Sha and Nathan got married at a mountaintop cabin in Wears Valley.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — Who says you can't get married in the snow?

The snow on Friday added to a couple's very special day! Sha and Nathan said their "I do" at a mountaintop cabin in Wears Valley.

They were nervous about the forecast, but it made the couple's day even more magical!