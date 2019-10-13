BOISE, Idaho — Before the No. 14 Boise State Broncos beat the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors 59-37 on Saturday night, one couple threw a gender reveal party while tailgating outside of Albertsons Stadium.

The young couple, Jessica and Zach Pankratz, had their gender reveal just before kickoff and KTVB was there as they found out the gender of their child.

They told KTVB that Zach, who attended Boise State University, caught his first glimpse of Jessica during a Broncos football game.

The couple then had their wedding at the Stueckle Sky Center at Albertsons Stadium, which made having their gender reveal party at a Boise State game fitting.

For the reveal, Jessica handed Zach a football to punt. When he kicked it, blue powder and confetti exploded into the air.

Jessica and Zach say their son is due on April 13, 2020.

No word on which Boise State football player the couple will name their child after but Jay Tust and Will Hall suggested Kellen or Leighton during the Bronco Roundup Gameday Show.

