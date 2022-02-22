Couples tie the knot on "Twosday" — 2/22/22

Coming in all the way from South Carolina, one couple wanted to tie the knot on a date they would never forget in a Gatlinburg wedding chapel.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — On this "Twosday," it is 2/22/2022. It's a palindrome date, meaning it reads the same forwards and backward. Good things come in twos and this Twosday, it certainly did. On this unique day, many couples flocked to wedding chapels to get married.

It is one of the happiest days of a couple's life. For one lucky couple, it only felt right to tie the knot in Gatlinburg.

“We’ve been down here three times together," Crystal Hyman said. "Actually on the strip in Gatlinburg, he found a wedding band he just couldn’t let go of, so we had to go back and get married in Gatlinburg.”

Coming in all the way from South Carolina, Crystal and Larry Hyman wanted to tie the knot on a date they would never forget.

“I’m a nerd so I had to do something really unique and I don't think there will be another 2/22/22, so I thought that would be pretty cool," Hyman said.

The Hymans got married at the Wedding Chapel in the Glades. They went the extra measure to make sure they got married at 2 p.m.

"Today is a little special," Pastor Robbie Groover said. "It is a little different."

Groover said some couples moved their original wedding dates.

“They were getting married in March but they moved it to today and I even asked why on this particular day and he said I just thought it was cool, 2/22/22," Groover said.

He said this isn't the first time he has seen couples getting married because of the date.

“A couple of years ago, 10/10/2020 was the big day," Groover said.